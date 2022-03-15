Virgil Abloh’s last project with Burton is a manifesto for diversity in snowboarding

Now, four months after his death, Burton Snowboards is launching a limited collection and an online auction it created with the designer over the past year. On March 15, the brand is auctioning off the 10 limited-edition Burton c/o Virgil Abloh “Manifesto” snowboards, which will go up for auction for 48 hours, with bids starting at $1,977 (nodding to the year Burton was founded). The Manifesto snowboard graphic is black, all-caps lettering on a white board that reads, “Product that by its existence not only stands as evidence for the evolution of a subculture and sport but becomes an artifact which proves that diversity within snowboarding is not only an idea, it’s actually happening, care of Burton and Virgil Abloh.”

Proceeds from the auction will benefit Abloh’s “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund, which offers fashion-industry scholarships to students of Black, African American, or African descent. Burton has also committed to donating $300,000 over three years to causes that increase BIPOC representation in snowboarding. After the auction, Burton will have a selection of snowboards and other merch from the collection on Burton’s website.

This is the second time Abloh has collaborated with Burton. Back in 2018, the designer worked with the brand and Vogue US on a collection focused on women’s designs for the slopes. Burton’s global chief creative officer, AJ Margelist, says this new project started with a phone call in October 2020. “Before we even started thinking about products, we thought about how we can take the next step in inclusion and diversity (in snowboarding),” says Margelist. “These are goals Burton has anyway, but with the support of Virgil as a Black rider himself, it was an opportunity to create something bigger than a traditional product collaboration.”