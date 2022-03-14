The ‘donut effect’ of WFH migration patterns could reshape your city from the inside out

The freedom to work remotely has prompted nearly 10% of Americans to make plans to move, according to a new survey from Upwork , creator of the popular freelance marketplace.

Based on responses from over 23,000 Americans, it argues the WFH phenomenon is starting to have a clear geographic impact on the country, pulling workers farther and farther away from urban cores. Upwork says 2.4% of American adults (which it estimates to be 4.9 million people) say they’ve already moved since 2020 as a result of remote work, but almost four times that number—9.3%, or almost 19 million—are planning to move. It notes people’s plans shouldn’t be given as much weight as what they’re presently doing, but this number still represents a 50% jump since Upwork’s last survey, in October 2020.

The most striking part of the data, however, is where people are moving. Upwork asked how far respondents were traveling when they moved. Many moves were local, but the surprising discovery was that 28% were to a new home that was more than four hours away, and another 13% were between two and four hours away—distances “outside the range of what many people would think is commutable.”

This pattern seems to expand on the so-called “donut effect” premise—a helpful visual concept by Stanford researchers Arjun Ramani and Nicholas Bloom, which describes the migration out of urban areas and into the suburbs. These moves are for any number of personal reasons, but the explanation for why they’re occurring now is that remote work made them possible.