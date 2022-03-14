Evolutionary scientists find symmetry in nature, and beauty in simplicity

Symmetry abounds in nature, often in its most beautiful forms. A perfect snowflake, a blooming sunflower, a light-harvesting complex from a bacterium —they all exhibit striking symmetry, crafted by some grander design.

But how did that design come to be? Why have so many natural forms manifested in such orderly patterns, especially when laws of thermodynamics dictate that the universe trends toward higher entropy and ever-growing randomness?

Could it be that evolution favors symmetry? Scientists believe so, and a team of researchers from a university in Norway has endeavored to prove why. In a report published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the team combined elements of biology, computer science, and mathematics to support the theory that evolution has an overwhelming preference for “simple” algorithms, which determine how our planet’s natural structures blossom.

Such algorithms encode the building blocks for all life on Earth, from the mitochondrial cells in a leopard’s muscle fibers to the chloroplasts in an aspen tree—all of which are notably symmetric. The simpler these algorithms, the better, scientists argue, as more complexity presents greater chance for things to go wrong.