Alexis Ohanian wants to give you $100,000 to work on climate solutions

Alexis Ohanian was 22 when he cofounded Reddit in 2005. If he were starting his career now, he says he would work on something completely different: climate change.

Today, Ohanian launches the 776 Foundation—named after his venture capital fund, Seven Seven Six—and its first campaign, a fellowship that will give $20 million to young people over the next decade to work on climate solutions. Each year, 20 climate fellows between the ages of 18 and 23 will receive a $100,000 grant each, along with support from the foundation’s network of founders, investors, and partners.

The foundation aims to fund new ideas that can support underrepresented and marginalized people, beginning with the fundamental challenge of climate change. “When we looked around, we tried to think about this from first principles,” Ohanian says. “Ultimately, nothing matters if planet Earth is fucked. All of the things we want to get in the way of a better society . . . at the end of the day start with making sure we can still inhabit this planet over the coming decades. And, obviously, climate disproportionately affects marginalized people.”

The grants will support a range of work, from building new climate-tech startups to activism. “This is designed for super, super early ideas,” he says. “And they don’t have to be for profit. Part of this is like, let’s see what happens when we open it up to the creativity of folks.”