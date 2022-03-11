Are you middle class? Use this cost-of-living calculator and map to find out

With inflation worse than it’s been in four decades, the price of just about everything is going up these days. That means even if you’re one of the lucky Americans who got a raise last year, your total income may not be going as far as it once did.

Long before our recent inflation woes, many Americans who would consider themselves part of the middle class were already feeling pinched. In a Fast Company-Harris Poll from last August, roughly half of Americans said they did not think the definition of “middle class” was changing for the better, even as 60% of respondents described their households as fitting that definition.

Given our current economic trajectory, you may find yourself wondering if your household is even in the middle class. The Economic Policy Institute (EPI), a nonprofit think tank that focuses on middle-income earners, has two tools that can help answer the question for you.