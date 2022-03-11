Customer service crisis: How automation can provide a lifeline

After the pandemic rocked contact centers and customer service as a whole, we’ve all collectively hoped for a brighter year in 2022. But in many cases, the reality is the customer service crisis has only gotten worse. Here’s a look at why the industry faces so many challenges, and how companies can use artificial intelligence (AI) automation to work their way out.

WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT CHALLENGES According to the Harvard Business Review, 52% of companies accelerated their AI adoption plans because of the pandemic. Just about all of them, 86%, said that AI was becoming a “mainstream technology” at their company in 2021. However, before digging into technology as the solution, it’s important to truly understand the problem. Much of the customer service crisis we’re seeing today is rooted in operations and workforce management. Customer service is practically the only industry that hasn’t been substantially automated, and this alone has created a heavy burden on workers (along with impossible logistics). On top of this, the “Great Resignation” has left companies with even fewer staff members than they had before. Unfortunately, doubling down on recruitment won’t necessarily solve the problem since every company is going after the same shrinking agent pool. Many would-be prospective employees are looking for more meaningful work, which they don’t believe they can find in the repetitive world of customer service. Unexpected spikes in wage inflation have also hit employers, creating budget uncertainty. Organizations also face supply chain problems, weather disruptions, increased employee sick leave due to COVID, and more. All of this results in an imbalance between the number of employees/agents and the volume of calls received from customers.

CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE ISSUES Of course, it’s not just businesses that feel the squeeze. These and other employee shortage challenges create a storm that trickles down to the customer experience. Customers are left waiting for an agent for hours, only to finally talk with agents who are often overwhelmed or not equipped to handle customers’ problems (often due to being a new hire, a common result of high attrition). Organizations have tried to respond by adopting less expensive and more streamlined communication channels, like chat, and then pushing customers to use them for their customer service needs. But this ignores customers’ actual preferences and often focuses on deflection, not on resolution. The fact is that consumers’ favorite way to contact companies is still the phone, so blocking this communication channel or prioritizing others leaves a gap in expectations and experience. But what are businesses to do, given that all of the challenges outlined above have created an environment in which there simply aren’t enough people to answer the phone?

MEANINGFUL WORK THROUGH AUTOMATION Used correctly, contact center automation (by way of AI) has the sophistication to fill in the gaps created by workforce disruption. It can help provide a lifeline to customer service by finally modernizing the industry via the automation of repetitive tasks and communications. For most customer service leaders, automation is new. As you’re planning to incorporate automation, here are some questions you should ask: • Is automation for my organization? If your customer service team deals with a high volume of similar tasks like rescheduling appointments, updating account information, or troubleshooting problems, the answer is usually yes.

• Which tasks are best to automate? When looking at your high-volume contact drivers, choose the ones that will be best managed using consistency and objectivity rather than the ones that require emotional intelligence. For example, getting roadside assistance for a car that didn’t start is a perfect use case for automation. Helping a customer that got food poisoning from a meal delivery might not be. • Where is the data? You can’t automate without access to the same information an agent would have. You’ll need customer info to validate their status, create a case in your CRM, or rebook an appointment. Since AI systems can’t type, you’d have to make sure that all the relevant systems have open APIs. Providing API access can delay your project, as your IT team might have other priorities. There is much more you can dig into, but those are some of the questions that will help you better plan for an automation project.

CEO & Co-Founder at Replicant