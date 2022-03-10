‘Pokémon Go’ creator Niantic acquires innovative AR company 8th Wall

The augmented reality game developer Niantic announced on Thursday that it has agreed to buy a company, well known within augmented reality circles, called 8th Wall, which has developed a way for users to view AR experiences on mobile devices without the need to open an app.

Niantic says the 8th Wall technology will become one of the tools it offers to developers in its Lightship development platform. Developers use Lightship to create games and other experiences on top of the same platform Niantic uses to create and deliver AR games like the popular Pokémon Go.

“Joining forces with Niantic, 8th Wall will empower more Lightship developers to realize their visions for AR in the real-world metaverse,” Niantic’s SVP of Engineering, Mapping and AR Brian McClendon wrote in a blog post Thursday.

Meta (formerly Facebook) put its flag in the ground last year by declaring itself a “metaverse” company and even changing its name to reflect that idea. But the company’s vision of the communal spatial-computing environment it calls the metaverse is so far confined to the closed-in worlds of VR. Niantic says its vision of the metaverse is a more open one that doesn’t shut out the real world, but rather embraces and incorporates it.