Stripe banks on crypto with new features for blockchain businesses

The news was shared by company cofounder John Collison via Twitter Thursday, along with a link to a page explaining Stripe’s use cases in the Web3 universe. A rundown: For exchanges, it lets platforms process payments in global fiat currencies smoothly, as well as pay out fiat in more than 45 countries. For digital wallets, it provides a sleek API that allows users to track and manage their Bitcoin, Ether, and Bored Apes on handy widgets. And for NFT marketplaces, they can leverage Stripe’s Identity feature to quickly verify the authenticity of identity documents from 33 countries, in order to vet buyers and sellers.

Such features could combat one of the biggest problems in the cryptosphere today: the risk of fraud. As the industry has become more mainstream, scammers have multiplied rapidly in hopes of taking advantage of confusion and naivety in the nascent space—and unfortunately, many have succeeded. According to data from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis, crypto-criminals bagged a record $14 billion in 2021, as losses from scams and theft grew 79% from the year before.

Meanwhile, Stripe’s crypto offering advertises “fraud prevention and authorization optimization built in.”