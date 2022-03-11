Leading at the right altitude

Over the past 24 months, workplaces have been continuously upended and forced to adapt amid the pandemic’s surprising and persistent course. Globally, workplaces have also been responding to new political, economic, and logistical challenges.

All of this has demanded new competencies in leaders. Above all, they now need the agility to shift gears quickly. That’s why understanding how to lead at different altitudes is also becoming increasingly important. UNDERSTANDING ALTITUDE AND ITS IMPACT ON LEADERSHIP Leadership is about being close enough to the business, clients, and team to know what is happening and what matters, yet removed enough to make strategic decisions. It is also about constantly adapting to engage and align people, priorities, and strategy. To do this, leaders need to be focused on the right issues at the right time and from the right perspective or elevation.

Early career, one naturally tends to operate lower to the ground. As one’s career evolves, higher altitudes are required to gain perspective. For managers, the ability to constantly toggle between different altitudes is an especially important capacity. To move from a manager or senior manager role to a leadership role, however, one also needs to get above the clouds. LEARNING TO FLY AT A HIGHER ALTITUDE If flying at the highest altitude is a frightening prospect, you’re not alone. There are naturally greater risks the higher you go, but as a leader, getting above the clouds is also critical. The best way to proactively prepare for future crises is to learn how to fly higher and toggle between different altitudes well before the next storm arrives.

Closer to the ground, situations come into view with greater detail, but your range of vision is restricted. This can work to your disadvantage. First, it is easier to get distracted. Second, while you may have a great line of sight on certain details, the lower altitude may be preventing you from seeing the big picture. As you learn to operate at higher altitudes, you’re not only getting yourself out of the weeds. In fact, the weeds on the ground will no longer be visible. More importantly, you’ll be able to take in situations and their broader context more fully—a capacity certain to amplify your leadership and, specifically, your ability to make decisions, strategize, and articulate vision. SOMETIMES LEADERS NEED TO RETURN TO THE GROUND

A misconception of leadership is that it requires one to spend all their time above the clouds. While there is no question that part of one’s time needs to be spent at the very highest altitude, this doesn’t mean you can’t or shouldn’t fly closer to the ground or land from time to time. During the pandemic, this has proven especially important. Being able to land and see how things look to employees on the ground has helped many leaders become more empathetic and led them to introduce new policies to support employees working in lower-level positions. In fact, the agility to toggle between high and low altitudes can be as essential to building one’s perspective and making smart decisions as one’s ability to cruise above the clouds. To get started, develop the comfort to adapt. If you are most comfortable at a certain altitude (always close to the ground or always flying high above the clouds), take notice of this tendency and make an effort to push yourself out of your comfort zone (i.e., the level at which you usually like to cruise). Most importantly, next time you confront a challenge, put your newfound agility into action by moving up in altitude or, if needed, moving back down to the ground to see your current challenge from a completely different perspective.

Dr. Camille Preston is a business psychologist, leadership expert, and the founder and CEO of AIM Leadership.