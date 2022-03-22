How to drive radical growth in your business

It’s been said that failing to prepare means preparing to fail. For businesses, that’s the gospel truth. But what happens when there’s no way to prepare for what’s to come? Like, for instance, a fast-spreading, worldwide pandemic that effectively shuts down the global economy in a matter of months?

Brian Gregg, senior partner at consulting firm McKinsey & Company, has spoken with scores of business leaders since the start of the pandemic. In his role as a leader of the Marketing & Sales Practice in North America, Gregg often hears some variation of what one CEO recently told him: “I had lots of scenarios modeled in all of my business units, but in no scenario did I model that the entire world would stay home for a year and all of my physical stores would be closed.” It’s nearly impossible to build a contingency plan for such a seismic and unexpected event like the pandemic. But that doesn’t mean companies are without options. Taking the right steps—and planning the right way—during a disruptive period can help companies navigate the unexpected. And perhaps more importantly, these steps can put them in a position to drive growth over the long term. BUCK THE STATUS QUO Step one is to break the very powerful force of inertia. “The pandemic jolted us out of our everyday lives and forced us to ask questions we would’ve never asked otherwise,” Gregg says. “It forced us—even if by necessity—to rethink and redefine our growth plans.”

For instance, the COVID-19 disruption obliged leaders to radically reimagine how to drive growth. For some, that meant rethinking their operating models and which assets could drive revenues. Could an online retailer somehow turn its site into an advertising vehicle and monetize visitor traffic? Others questioned the conventional wisdom that the search for top talent should be geographically limited to the few miles around a company’s headquarters. “The preconceived notions of talent have been smashed to smithereens, and it’s opened up an entirely new approach to attracting, retaining, and cultivating top talent,” Gregg says. THE POWER OF A SINGULAR GOAL The next step is to be prepared to ruthlessly focus on a singular goal by rallying the entire organization around it—and devote the resources necessary to reach that goal. It’s that kind of obsessive focus that helped drug-development companies create a vaccine in months instead of years. But the pursuit of one goal doesn’t mean companies have to put all of their competitive eggs in one basket. Instead, consider what McKinsey calls a “programmatic approach,” through organic and inorganic opportunities, including business building, M&A, and divestiture strategy. This is when companies build new businesses or make a string of small to midsize acquisitions all focused on one growth theme rather than one splashy acquisition. “We’ve seen this especially in the tech world, where a company will declare they’re going after a new vertical or category and then aim their energy at business-building capabilities,” Gregg says. “What you see is a myriad and consistent set of acquisitions, deals, and joint ventures, all centered on that one growth objective.” Third, companies must be able to mobilize at a faster metabolic rate as one cohesive organization. During the pandemic, companies realized that the normal rules around decision-making simply didn’t apply. One retail executive told Gregg that their company built out curbside pickup from scratch in just 14 days. In a more normal environment, that project could have taken a year or more of testing, talking, risk analysis, and more testing. “To capture this moment, both urgency and a faster metabolic rate are critical catalysts for achieving great things,” Gregg says.

BUILDING A NIMBLE CULTURE Of course, it’s easy to say that companies need to buck the status quo, have a laser focus, and move as quickly as the most agile startups. But how do they actually make that happen? Gregg notes that companies can exercise certain muscles to get them in better shape to do just that. One of those muscles is risk analysis: Companies tend to over-evaluate risks, spending time analyzing a potential risk from every possible angle. Instead, companies should shift the focus on how to identify and remove risks as quickly and cheaply as possible. For example, one U.S. retailer introduced curbside-pickup options across more than 100 trading districts in a matter of months—a process that typically would have taken years. “That’s the mindset of some of the best companies in today’s private sector,” Gregg says. “Greater speed and bias to action removes so much of the time that’s spent debating in an echo chamber.” Whether it’s finding new ways to handle risk or learning how to quickly change tack in a turbulent market, companies need strong leadership steering the ship. In recent years, companies that have been the most successful in creating value have one common trait: They’ve built corporate cultures that reward and celebrate challenging conventional wisdom and moving quickly when speed matters. That culture doesn’t just bubble up from the ground; it needs to be modeled from the top down. “If you think about a CEO’s role, culture building has to be near or at the very top of their job description,” Gregg says. “CEOs have the unique ability to shape and cultivate a strong, purpose-driven culture based on the organization’s values and stakeholder proposition. It is one of the essential ingredients to driving sustainable, inclusive, even radical growth.”