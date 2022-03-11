Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill is just the beginning

Florida’s Senate voted this week to pass the controversial “ Don’t Say Gay ” bill, whose official name is the Parental Rights in Education bill. If signed by Governor Ron DeSantis, it would limit what teachers can discuss about sexual orientation and gender identity. The bill stipulates “a school district may not encourage classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.” It also allows parents to sue schools or teachers who discuss these topics.

DeSantis has not confirmed whether or not he will sign the bill, but he has said he finds it “entirely inappropriate” for teachers to discuss gender identity with students. Over the weekend, his press secretary tweeted, “The bill that liberals inaccurately call ‘Don’t Say Gay’ would be more accurately described as an Anti-Grooming Bill.”

The bill grabbed more than its share of headlines this week, but Florida is not alone: “Don’t Say Gay” is part of a rising trend of anti-LGBTQ legislation across the country. According to Freedom for All Americans, a bipartisan campaign that advocates for LGBTQ people, lawmakers have proposed 197 anti-LGBTQ bills since January, 168 of which are still alive. Compare that to the entire legislative session last year when lawmakers proposed 139 anti-LGBTQ bills.

Freedom for All Americans built an in-depth legislative tracker that lists each anti-LGBTQ bill and groups them under various categories, such as “anti-transgender” or “youth sports bans.” It also reveals how many of these bills focus specifically on school policy—ranging from removing LGBTQ discussions from classroom discussions to book bans.