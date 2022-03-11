11 science-backed tactics that help when you lose that one hour of sleep this weekend

As clocks march ahead of time this coming weekend and daylight saving time begins, there can be anxiety around losing an hour of sleep and how to adjust to this change.

Usually an hour seems like an insignificant amount of time, but considering the global epidemic of our sleep-deprived society, even this minimal loss causes many important problems. There are serious health repercussions of this forcible shift in the body clock.

Springing forward is usually harder that falling backward. Why is this so?

People’s natural internal body clock and daily rhythms are slightly longer than 24 hours. So, every day we have a tendency to delay our sleep schedules. Thus, “springing forward” is going against that natural rhythm. It is like a mild case of jet lag caused by traveling east when we lose time and have a hard time falling asleep an earlier hour.