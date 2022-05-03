This startup is cleaning up the synthetic chemicals in industrial cleaning products

By one estimate, more than 350,000 synthetic chemicals are now in use around the world. That’s a major challenge both for the environment and for public health: Industrial chemicals, including known carcinogens, now show up everywhere from the deep ocean to breast milk in nursing mothers.

Sudoc, a startup that spun out of research by Carnegie Mellon University chemists and winner of the On the Rise (0-4 years in business) category of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards, is working on one corner of the challenge—chemicals used for heavy cleaning. “It’s our mission to outperform these chemicals so we can remove them,” says CEO Roger Berry.

The startup’s technology is based on biomimicry, taking inspiration from an enzyme in the liver that “supercharges hydrogen peroxide to essentially tackle micro-pollutants,” says Berry. The catalyst speeds up an oxidation process that can be used for cleaning, and then ultimately burns itself out. “When the oxidation job is done, it’s no longer in the environment,” he says.

The company’s first product tackles mold remediation, using one-eighth the amount of chemicals but performing better, Berry says. It comes in powder form in small pouches rather than large jugs, making it cheaper to ship. For workers trying to clean up mold, who can get chemical burns and throat irritation from standard cleaning products, it’s also safer to use.