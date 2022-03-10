Inspired by helicopter blades, this wind turbine would be 25% cheaper to install and operate

Wind turbines are being reinvented left, right, and center. A Swedish company is developing a floating wind turbine system made up of 126 small turbines spinning in unison. An American designer has created a wind turbine wall that could be used on the side of a highway. And now, a Dutch company is looking at helicopter blade technology to reinvent wind turbines.

Seawind Ocean Technologies has developed a twin-blade wind turbine that is 25% cheaper to install and operate than its conventional three-blade counterpart, yet produces virtually the same amount of energy. Designed to be installed off-shore, where the wind is usually stronger and more prevalent, the first turbine is scheduled to be installed in 2024—bringing to fruition a technology that was developed almost 50 years ago.

Back in 1973, when the world was mired an oil crisis, NASA tasked helicopter pioneer Glidden Doman to develop a scalable wind system. Doman, who later went on to cofound Seawind, came in with a radical idea: to borrow from helicopter rotor dynamics and introduce new wind-turbine technology designed with two blades, and a clever mechanism called a teeter hinge (more on that later). Three such turbines were manufactured, and one was erected for four years on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia, but the program was eventually canceled due to a lack of funding and urgency as oil prices recovered in the ’90s. Similar twin-blade turbines have since been erected, but all of them have failed because of one thing: the lack of teetering.

Let’s back up a little. The goal of a wind turbine is pretty simple: to harness as much wind as possible so it can generate as much electricity as possible. To do that, turbines have to follow the direction of the wind, and conventional wind turbines end up rotating the entire tower for this. But when the wind gets too strong, as it does in deep waters, turbines can only handle so much wind power before they overheat and stop working, so the actual wind blades have to spin around their axis, too, to flatten themselves and reduce the stress on the turbine.