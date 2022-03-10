Why emotional intelligence is vital for team performance growth

The ability to identify, express, and regulate emotions is essential for success in business and life. Unfortunately, there’s no training program business people have to pass to prove they’ve mastered these skills before joining the leadership ranks. That means when it comes to your team’s performance, harnessing the power of emotional intelligence can prove to be a real differentiator.

Emotional intelligence can be hard to spot initially, but once you recognize it, you’ll see it—or notice its absence—everywhere. As a leader, you play an important part in cultivating your team’s emotional dynamic. To get your team off on the right foot, you should model the behavior you wish to see. Here are three reasons why emotional intelligence is key to improving your team’s performance. TEAMS GROW IN CONFIDENCE I’ve seen extremely qualified and experienced people step into roles and fail because of a lack of confidence. Whether you are playing sports, being a parent, or making a sales call, confidence plays a big part in overall performance. Tap into your emotional intelligence to foster that confidence in your team. At the heart of emotional intelligence is the appraisal of emotions—your own and those of other people. Do you seek to understand how others feel? Or do you write them off as weak when they show hesitation or express negative emotions? If you focus on understanding and speaking to their needs instead, your team members will feel heard. In a team, mutual understanding can increase confidence as members pursue their goals.

Another thing that boosts team confidence is “psychological safety“—the sense that team members can voice their ideas, take risks, and even make mistakes without fear of punishment or reprimand. A two-year Google research study also found it to be the trait the tech giant’s highest-performing teams all had in common. To develop psychological safety on your team, try the “Just Like Me” exercise proposed by Google’s Head of Industry Paul Santagata. By acknowledging that their counterparts share the same desires for respect, appreciation, and autonomy that they do, team members come to trust each other, which inspires confidence. EMPATHY INCREASES From emotional appraisal, it’s just a short step to empathy, and teams thrive when there’s a high level of empathy for others.

In my experience, a team performs best when people actually care about the success of other team members. So shout out team successes in both formal and informal settings, such as through your collaboration or employee engagement tools. Seize opportunities to regularly recognize and encourage top performance and emotional intelligence in action. I’ve been in cultures where people are amazing performers individually but try to undercut their fellow team members or take credit for others’ contributions. In the long term, this behavior won’t produce a top-performing organization. Operating with a “me-first” mentality will cause your team to miss opportunities, and individual successes will never sum to a greater whole. If your team is battling this toxic habit, address it head-on. Leading by example is key here. Establishing mindfulness exercises in the workplace can also help with creating a culture where people care about each other’s mental stamina. When leadership focuses on caring about the well-being of others at work, it creates a naturally empathetic environment where teams can thrive.

COLLABORATION IMPROVES People don’t have to love hanging out with each other at work—or after hours. I actually prefer everybody in my company not to be besties. We need diverse backgrounds and people to make the best teams and spark unique thoughts and ideas. But in order for widely different people to collaborate effectively, there must be mutual respect, trust, and the ability to appraise and regulate emotions (a.k.a. emotional intelligence). It all goes back to that concept of psychological safety. There’s technology like Microsoft 365 Teams, or other team-building platforms, for collaboration that can help with scheduling and communication. Involving technology that makes team interaction easier can help team members feel more comfortable with each other, which can help people connect better.

When team members feel respected and safe, they can be inspired to share even their wildest ideas. Knowing their contributions will be received with respect, they’ll be more willing to make them. It’s sad to contemplate all the creativity and innovation that have been lost to fear. Pursue a different future for your team by developing emotionally intelligent leaders and colleagues who feel empowered to collaborate. To operate at your highest level as a human, emotional intelligence is a requirement. There’s an “authentic inner power” that leaders can establish to create a culture built on respect and trust rather than coercion or authority. When you better understand yourself, your team members, and your customers, you can help your team deliver superior results and achieve more ambitious goals. John Hall is the co-founder and president of Calendar, the strategic adviser for Relevance, keynote speaker, and author of “Top of Mind.”