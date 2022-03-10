CIOs need curious technologists

While it’s crucial that people in IT organizations constantly evolve their practical understanding and application of the newest technology, it’s even more important to focus on learning and development for personal and professional growth.

CIOs need to encourage curious technologists. With the Internet of Things (IoT), every aspect of business is attached to some sort of technology. Gone are the days of knowing a domain or an application and relying on someone else to bring everything together. To succeed and add value, IT employees and leaders must have a growth mindset, exploring beyond the typical job description and encompassing a broader array of skills. Think of it like this: You’ve spent years developing as an expert, and now it’s time to go deeper with that expertise.

7 WAYS TO GROW AS A TECHNOLOGIST The constant evolution of technology means that by the time someone masters it, the technology is outdated. Rather than focus on becoming an expert in one area, employees who become versatile and agile technologists offer more value. Here are seven ways to help employees develop.

1. DIVERSIFY Move from a “know it all” to a “learn it all.” Become learning-agile and seek knowledge around subjects outside of an area of expertise. 2. INVEST

At least two hours a week should be spent in the future—new technology, strategies, ideas. That’s not time outside of work; it’s during the workday. Block time to step into the future and spend time with the unknown. Build learning into the workday—small, consistent increments add up. 3. ASSESS AND TEST Challenge others in the organization to test their knowledge and share best practices. Quarterly innovation days are a great way to ask employees to bring forward problems to solve, and form teams to find answers. Use at least one new or untested technology. Learn together.

3. GET NIMBLE The world is changing fast. Technologists know that staying competitive requires new skills and a greater understanding of a broad array of emerging technology. Refuse to get stuck. 4. SET YOUR PACE

People learn differently—some need self-paced programming while others thrive in groups and competition. Variety is key. Hack-a-thons and competitions bring out the best in some technologists to learn something new (and often quickly—as in, less than 24 hours). For others, it’s paired programming and shadowing. 5. BUDDY UP Keep relationships strong with the college community to inspire future talent and offer a proven and supportive environment for people ready to inject current IT teams with new insights.

6. SEEK THE SOURCE Start-ups, venture capitalists, and private equity firms often are the source of industry and technology disruptors. They can take more chances than bigger companies and have faster technology churn. Learning about right-fit emerging technology can help technologists, and companies, leapfrog competitors. These sometimes are unproven technologies, so there’s risk. But there’s also reward when that technology is in the hands of a nimble, plugged-in technologist with enough broad business knowledge and experience to see where that technology can apply to create game-changing results.

Senior Vice President, Chief Information & Digital Officer, Rockwell Automation