The playbook that brought us to unicorn status despite a pandemic

Unicorn status—when a privately-held business is valued at $1 billion or more—is a rarity. In fact, just 943 companies around the world earned the title in 2021. Vagaro was one of them, thanks to our distinctive approach to the pandemic and the model of operations we offered to customers.

advertisement

advertisement

SEEING THE VIRUS FOR WHAT IT IS Early in the pandemic, nobody truly knew just how dangerous the COVID–19 virus was going to be or how long it would last. In 2020, however, the U.S. death toll mounted to 385,470, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 2021 was even worse, with 457,592 deaths reported by the end of the year. Those kinds of numbers told our team that we couldn’t just saunter back into the office as though nothing was wrong. The virus was—and still is—something powerful that we needed to respect. We used that respect to shape our plan moving forward. Before returning to the office, we implemented a mask mandate, installed a thermometer at the front door where employees are required to check their temperature each time they walk in, and ensured surfaces were continuously wiped down. We installed air filters around the office and, perhaps most importantly, implemented a vaccine mandate.

advertisement

advertisement

Lastly, we paid close attention to employee stress levels because we know that mental health has a direct impact on the ability to stay physically well, be productive, and enjoy work. GETTING RESULTS FOR EMPLOYEES AND CUSTOMERS ALIKE Doing our best to ensure our employees’ safety while bringing them back into the office translates to what we were able to deliver on the customer side. We leaned on our respect for the virus again and asked ourselves what we could do to protect the people who used our services. That thinking led to the development of new technological solutions, such as curbside check-in, the ability to book appointments or add a tip to providers directly from personal smartphones, and bulk check deposit. These ideas meant our customers, as well as their customers, had access to more contactless options that not only added convenience but offered improved layers of safety.

advertisement

As we made these shifts, we didn’t lose sight of the core qualities that have always set us apart from our competitors. We’ve always operated the company with high fiscal responsibility, much like you might your own budget. We stay lean and don’t spend more than we bring in. We also love automation and use it to streamline on both the back and front ends wherever we can. Investors have been attracted to us from the start because of these qualities, and that attraction didn’t stop when COVID-19 hit—in fact, it strengthened. Now, it’s not just those core qualities that investors appreciate. They also have evidence that we can absolutely work together as a team and innovate even in a time of crisis. We’re attracting funding not just because of the numbers but because they’ve seen how we react and know they can trust us to hold it together. HOW COMMITTED AND RESILIENT ARE YOU? Most unicorn companies are within the software and technology sectors. They tend to be within the United States and operate in areas ripe with ideas, funding, and business infrastructure, like Silicon Valley. But what really makes a difference is not necessarily where you’re set up or what you do; it’s the ability to adapt and demonstrate a true commitment to your clientele. That’s what investors see as gold and what allowed us to surge forward where others may have faltered.

advertisement

So, if you dream of your business earning unicorn status, don’t worry so much about copying a specific process or using “ideal” tools. Think about your resilience and whether your customers know you’ve got their back. Can you adjust your supply chain, for example? How about adding a product? Do you interact with people on social media and respond to what they’re worried about? What’s your infrastructure look like? This type of flexibility and responsiveness is something you can keep improving over time, so constantly reassess and be honest with yourself about where you currently stand. INNOVATIVE BUSINESS ADAPTION IS KEY TO SUCCESS Becoming a unicorn company takes dedication even in the best of circumstances. But our story demonstrates that you can succeed even in the toughest of situations. In fact, it’s during such times of urgency that you can discover and prove to others exactly what you’re made of. Don’t back away from this opportunity. Be willing to adapt. Listen to and protect your people. If you have those ingredients, your odds of crossing the $1 billion mark are bright.

advertisement

Fady “Fred” Helou has built Vagaro into a business that uses creative problem-solving to help more than 150,000 service providers annually.