McDonald’s closing all its stores in Russia is a big deal, even if it’s a little late

In a memo to McDonald’s staff on Tuesday afternoon, CEO Chris Kempczinski announced the global fast food giant is closing all of its stores in Russia, saying “our values mean we cannot ignore the needless human suffering unfolding in Ukraine.”

While known for its franchise model, McDonald’s owns more than 80% of its 847 Russian restaurants, and sales in that country make up about 9% of total revenues. In his company-wide memo, Kempczinski said the company will continue to pay the salaries of its 62,000 employees in Russia, and the Ronald McDonald House Charities will continue to run there. In Ukraine, the CEO said McDonald’s continues to pay full salaries for its Ukrainian employees, has donated $5 million to its Employee Assistance Fund, and continues to support relief efforts led by the International Red Cross in the region.

As one of the world’s most famous brands, McDonald’s had been called out for being late in its reaction to the Russian invasion, with #BoycottMcDonalds becoming a trending Twitter topic. While major brands like Visa, MasterCard, Nike, Netflix, Alphabet, Apple, Levi’s, and many others had earlier suspended sales and/or operations, the Golden Arches stood out—until now.

The significance of McDonald’s closing its operations holds more weight, given its historical role in opening Russia up to Western culture after the Cold War. Three months after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the company opened its first location in Moscow.