This Twitter bot is calling out companies over their gender pay gaps

As thoughtful posts from companies claiming to value women on International Women’s Day continue to roll out, one Twitter account has been fact-checking their progress when it comes to closing the gender pay gap.

An automated bot account, @PayGapApp, has been calling out companies on Twitter and revealing the percentage of how much less women get paid as compared to men.

For example, England’s Southport College uploaded a tweet highlighting its principal CEO with the hashtags #InternationalWomensDay and #BreakTheBias. The bot then quote-tweeted the college’s post and wrote, “In this organisation, women’s median hourly pay is 25.9% lower than men’s.”

Companies that have been called out range from colleges and charities to fashion brands and banks, with the gap in pay being as high as 73.2%.