Why is nickel up? Dramatic price increase sparks LME trading halt, but don’t panic yet

Nickel isn’t a precious metal, but these days investors could’ve fooled you. The base metal’s price has skyrocketed over the last 48 hours with a stunning 250% rise that led the London Metal Exchange (LME) to halt trading on Tuesday.

Why this, and why now?

Nickel’s enormous rally caught some off guard, especially given that other raw materials like zinc, lead, copper, and aluminum either settled at modest bumps or even retreated from the market. But it might’ve been less surprising to somebody watching the evolving Russia-Ukraine conflict, who is also knowledgeable about the geopolitics of metal. According to Bloomberg, Russia exports 17% of the world’s top-grade nickel as its third-largest producer, so of course, its regional instability would disrupt the market, that person could’ve told you. Nickel is also historically the most volatile of the metals.

And it happens to be in constant demand. It’s used to manufacture stainless steel—obviously ubiquitous—and lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, which have become trendier than ever as Tesla and its competitors flood the space. Fears of a supply shortage likely drove prices skyward, a senior market analyst from Oanda, a foreign exchange company, told Barron’s. “Price action in the nickel market overnight suggests a sense of panic,” said the analyst, who also forecast that the squeeze on commodities is here to stay.