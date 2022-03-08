How to watch today’s Apple ‘Peek Performance’ event: New iPhones, Macs, and more

Apple’s first launch event of 2022 takes place today, marking the beginning of a new year of the company’s products. While Apple’s annual spring event isn’t usually as groundbreaking as the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June or its September iPhone launch events, there are a number of significant new products the company is rumored to announce later today.

These include the next-generation iPhone SE, Apple’s “budget” iPhone that is expected to retain its current form-factor (that is, it looks like an iPhone 8 with Touch ID), while adding a faster A15 chip and 5G. On the iPhone front, we can all see a new iPhone 13 in green. The rumor mill is also expecting the next-generation iPad Air to launch. While the new iPad Air will retain its current design, it’s expected to add 5G cellular support and the M1 Apple chip.

But the company is expected to update some of its Mac lineup, too. It’s likely Apple will launch a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with an all-new M2 Apple Silicon chip. And recent rumors have pointed to the unveiling of a new Mac Studio computer (basically a souped-up Mac mini) and a more affordable Apple display, according to 9t05Mac.

Apple’s “Peek Performance” event takes place at 10 a.m. PST today–that’s noon CST and 1 p.m. EST. The easiest way for most to view the event is on Apple’s official Events website. You can also view it on the TV app on your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac. Additionally, you can watch the event on Apple’s YouTube page. Finally, you can watch Apple’s Spring 2022 event right here, embedded below.