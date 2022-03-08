advertisement
  • 9:55 am

Want a high-paying job? These 10 cities have the fastest growth for professional opportunities

Remote work may still rule, but a new report from Ladders details which cities have the most positions open.

[Source Images: Westend61/Getty]
By Lydia Dishman1 minute Read

Working in your PJs may be coming to an end, at least according to some of the largest employers in the tech sector. Not so fast, according to a new analysis of data from Ladders, a career site for six-figure jobs.

The report, which looked at over five million job postings on the site from January 2020 to February 2022, revealed that there are 108% more jobs available remotely than in San Francisco, which ranked as the top city for the most professional (knowledge worker) positions available. New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles all made the top five on that list.

Perhaps even more surprising are the cities that ranked high for the most growth in professional jobs. Here, again, remote positions overall were highest, but right behind were second- and third-tier cities in the United States and Canada that all experienced triple-digit growth.

  1. Rochester, MN
  2. St. John, NB
  3. Quebec City, QC
  4. Calgary, AB
  5. Tri-Cities, WA
  6. Peoria, IL
  7. Lafayette, LA
  8. Austin, TX
  9. Minot, ND
  10. Eugene, OR

“Cities that have obvious attractions have long been magnets for talent,” said Ladders CEO Marc Cenedella, “It’s the cities that seem constrained or challenged that will be the biggest beneficiaries of the trend to remote work.”

You can view the complete set of lists here.

About the author

Lydia Dishman is a staff editor for Fast Company's Work Life section. She has written for CBS Moneywatch, Fortune, The Guardian, Popular Science, and the New York Times, among others.

