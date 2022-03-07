Dua Lipa hit with second copyright lawsuit over ‘Levitating’ in less than a week

Shortly after embarking on her Future Nostalgia World Tour, Dua Lipa was served two lawsuits in less than a week of each other. The first was from a Florida reggae band called Artikal Sound System, which accused Lipa of lifting production aspects of their song “Live Your Life” to make the smash hit “Levitating.”

Then on Friday, the British singer was hit with yet another copyright infringement lawsuit over the same song.

In the newest lawsuit, filed in a Manhattan federal court, the songwriters ​behind the 1979 song “Wiggle and Giggle All Night” and the 1980 song “Don Diablo”—L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer—said Lipa infringed both of these songs because the melody was a “duplicate.” “The notes move in the same direction with evenly matched intervals or ‘steps,’ and almost identical rhythms,” the plaintiffs allege.

“Defendants have levitated away plaintiffs’ intellectual property,” the pun-filled complaint says, according to the Guardian. “Plaintiffs bring suit so that defendants cannot wiggle out of their willful infringement.” It goes on to say, as Rolling Stone reports, “The infringing works have compositional elements substantially similar to those of the [Brown and Linzer] songs.”