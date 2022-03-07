advertisement
  • 1:10 pm

Ryan Reynolds turns his ‘younger self’ into a questionable pitchman for Kraft Mac & Cheese

Walker Scobell, costar of the upcoming Netflix movie “The Adam Project,” has obviously taken some advertising tips from Deadpool.

Walker Scobell and Ryan Reynolds.
By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

Ryan Reynolds’s new movie The Adam Project drops on Netflix later this week, and you know what that means . . . Reynolds is in full marketing mode. But this time, he’s also enlisted the help of his young costar Walker Scobell. Scobell plays a younger version of Reynolds in the film, and in this new ad for Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, it’s pretty clear he’s been watching Aviation Gin ads.

The new spot continues a long tradition of Reynolds combining brand advertising with his movie promos. Of course, there have been the obvious tie-ins to his own personal brands like Mint Mobile and Aviation Gin, but Reynolds has gone far beyond. Anyone remember the Hallmark Channel tie-in as one of the 40,000 different promos for Free Guy?

And don’t forget the infamous Advertising Turducken of 2019, when Reynolds managed to fit a Netflix ad for his film 6 Underground inside of an Aviation Gin ad, which itself was inside of a Samsung ad.

Also worth noting: When Scobell asks “You guys Wrexham fans?” in this latest ad, that’s Reynolds’s way of squeezing in a plug for the Welsh football club he co-owns with Rob McElhenney. The inevitable documentary series on the club, Welcome to Wrexham, is set to launch later this year on FX.

Jeff Beer is a staff editor at Fast Company, covering advertising, marketing, and brand creativity.

