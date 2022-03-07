Apple, Google, Microsoft, and other tech giants are finally mandating a return to the office

It’s been over two years since many employees working for America’s biggest tech giants have been required to work in the office. Like most office workers, they’ve spent a significant amount of time working from home since the COVID-19 pandemic began. But those hoping working from home would last forever will be a bit disappointed. Some of the world’s biggest tech companies have announced a mandatory return to the office, reports Deadline. These include:

The company says employees will need to be back at work on March 28, unless they request a deferral before mid-March. Microsoft: By March 28, employees will have to move to a hybrid work model agreed with their individual managers.

However, some tech companies not mandating a return to the office. Both Twitter and Reddit have announced employees who want to can work from home permanently, and Amazon has said that workers can make the call on where they work. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has previously admitted that “at a company of our size, there is no one-size-fits-all approach for how every team works best.” And while Twitter’s move suggests the company agrees, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has warned “distributed working will be much, much harder.”