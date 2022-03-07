How London plans to make the entire city an ‘ultra-low emissions zone’

Three years ago, London was the first city to introduce an “ultra low emissions zone,” which charged the most polluting vehicles a fee to enter—something the BBC called one of the most radical anti-pollution policies in the world at the time. The zone expanded last year. Now the government plans to expand it to cover the entire city.

It’s a way to help tackle three challenges simultaneously—the city’s air pollution, the climate crisis, and congestion that means drivers now spend the equivalent of six days sitting in traffic each year. London has seen pollution start to drop in the center, where the first ultra low emissions zone sits. But the benefits weren’t reaching other neighborhoods. And climate emissions from transportation weren’t dropping quickly enough to be on track for the city’s goal to reach net zero emissions by 2030. The city’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, wanted to go further to address all three problems.

“When we look at the health impact, for example, the reductions in asthma admissions, we’re seeing the impacts on outer London aren’t happening as fast as they’re happening in central London,” says Shirley Rodriques, the city’s deputy mayor for environment and energy. “Sadiq sees this as a social justice and equality issue.” Six out of 10 households in London already don’t own cars, but low-income residents without cars, often in communities of color, are also the most likely to be affected by air pollution.

When drivers enter the existing ultra-low emissions zone in a car or truck that’s classified as one of the most polluting—something that includes most older diesel cars, and most gas cars older than 2006—they have to pay a £12.50 ($16.50) charge. When the first zone was put in place in April 2019, the number of the most polluting vehicles on local streets immediately dropped by around 10,000 cars a day, and thousands more have been taken off roads since then. The new city-wide zone is estimated to take another 20,000-40,000 polluting vehicles off streets, reduce air pollution in outer London, and reduce CO2 emissions in outer London by up to 150,000 metric tons, the city says. Khan has now asked the city’s transportation agency to work on the plan, with the aim to roll it out in 2023 after more public engagement.