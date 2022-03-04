Sweetgreen stock jumps on earnings report despite growing losses

The stock jump—up more than 16% in midday trading—was likely driven by strong sales growth, with revenue up 63% year-over-year to $96 million for the last quarter of 2021, compared to $59 million for the same period in 2020. (This beat Wall Street expectations of $85 million.) Sweetgreen outposts also performed well, with restaurant-level profits rising to $12.3 million with a margin of 13%, compared to net losses and a negative margin the year before. The company attributed those successes to price hikes and killing off its loyalty program, along with an increase in orders in urban areas as white-collar workers head back to the office post-omicron shutdowns.

However, Sweetgreen’s overarching financials showed a continuation of its multi-year money-losing streak, with a total net loss of $66 million. That was up (or down) from a net loss of $41 million in the prior year period. The whole year’s losses widened from $141 million to $153 million. And while the company projected optimism in its 2022 outlook, it noted that it doesn’t expect to turn a profit; it hasn’t, in nearly a decade.

The way in which investors and venture-capital backers alike have seemed to overlook this glaring flaw in the business is perplexing. The buzzy company, which was founded in 2007 as a fast-casual restaurant with a buffet of lettuces, fruits, and whole grains, enjoyed a blockbuster debut on the New York Stock Exchange in November, when its stock popped over 80% at opening. It has raked in round after round of funding—its latest two brought in $350 million from Series H and Series I, a long way from the initial A, B, and C raises of fledgling startups. Analysts suspect that it’s been buoyed by an unsinkable “cool” factor among the millennial yuppie elite, along with fellow money-losing darlings like Allbirds and Warby Parker.