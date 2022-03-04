Report: SEC has its eyes on NFTs, probing if some tokens are illegal securities

As part of an investigation to determine whether any securities laws have been broken, the enforcement division of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has reportedly started talking to creators of NFTs and the marketplaces that sell them. In a new report , Bloomberg cites insiders who say the agency is trying to find out if NFTs “are being utilized to raise money like traditional securities.” If so, that would obviously interest the SEC.

The SEC declined to comment when contacted, but this issue has been out in the ether for a while now, so to speak. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce—whom the crypto community sees as an ally (they refer to her as “Crypto Mom“)—has cautioned that this sort of action could be coming. She’s warned issuers not to “accidentally create” investment products, and told CoinDesk in October that some ways the NFT crowd is selling tokens could get them in trouble.

“Given the breadth of the NFT landscape, certain pieces of it might fall within our jurisdiction,” she said. “People need to be thinking about potential places where NFTs might run into the securities regulatory regime.”

One implication is the federal agency that regulates this sector of the economy still isn’t sure what to do with these digital tokens, or the $2.5 trillion crypto market they’re part of. But under new chair Gary Gensler, the SEC appears to be giving more attention to whether these folks are playing by the rules. A few weeks ago, BlockFi agreed to pay a $100 million fine—the most ever for a crypto company—for helping customers lend out their digital tokens, often at high interest rates, without first getting approval as a bank or registering those services.