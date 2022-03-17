Spotify’s Xavier Jernigan takes his style cues from Dick Van Dyke

What’s your best habit, and what’s your worst one?

I love long showers and I have a meticulous oral care routine, but I take forever in the bathroom and it drives my family and friends crazy! Is there a businessperson you admire? [Former American Express CEO] Ken Chenault. I admire the way he navigated through a complex organization to the very top as a Black man.

What’s the buzzword you never want to hear again? “You’re muted.” All right already. . . . What’s the best mistake you ever made?

I was P. Diddy’s personal assistant, and I didn’t like the direction the job was moving in. The hours and environment were unhealthy. I needed to make an immediate change, so I quit without a backup plan. Is there a book you recommend to everyone? All About Love: New Visions by bell hooks. It completely changed the way that I view love in every sense.

Do you have a wardrobe staple? A colorful pair of socks coordinated with my outfit. Do you have a style icon?

As a kid watching The Dick Van Dyke Show reruns, I was struck by his style. I loved the cut and fit of his suits. That was the first time I thought suits could look cool. What’s always in your bag? Over-the-ear Bose headphones with noise cancellation.

Do you have a favorite object in your office? The door! What is your biggest indulgence?

Brooklyn Nets season tickets. Sneakers are a close second. Do you have a favorite form of exercise? I rotate between body-weight workouts and gym workouts with weights. My home workout takes 10 minutes and I can do it anywhere, which eliminates excuses.

What TV show are you mid-binge on? I’m watching the original run of Unsolved Mysteries with Robert Stack on Hulu. I didn’t remember they used the actual people and police for the reenactments whenever possible. . . . What?! My Favorite Songs

Do you have a favorite podcast?

The Midnight Miracle with Dave Chappelle, Yasiin Bey, and Talib Kweli. [It’s] a fly-on-the-wall experience with fantastic storytelling. What is your go-to food for fast fuel? A banana, Granny Smith apple, grapes, or an orange.

What do you send to congratulate someone? More often than not, a carefully curated GIF. Do you have a “get pumped” song?

“Win” by Jay Rock. Is there a meeting you never miss? I host our weekly music team happy hours. It’s a time where the global music team comes together to bond, laugh, speak freely, and celebrate each other. Sometimes we just talk. Sometimes we have surprise celebrity guests who I interview.