Fast Company editors love this customizable turntable, and other stylish music items

The compact Small Speaker from Stockholm-based audio company Transparent has polished glass panels and emits a clear sound. Inspired by modernist architecture, the speakers—which have wireless capabilities—are designed to be future-proof: Users can integrate new technologies, including voice-control capabilities, via a compartment at the back.

Pro-Ject Debut Carbon EVO Turntable

An elegant, high-quality vinyl player that can be passed down through generations, this sturdy model is customizable and comes with a variety of options for bright or muted colors and finishes.

MH40 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

These cover all the bases—and basses. Made with buttery-soft lambskin leather and incorporating elegant metal touches, the headphones feature a Bluetooth connection, a fast-charging capability, and a filtered microphone. The engravable frame comes in eight colors. ($299, MasterDynamic.com)

A Be The Brand Music Set from Crate and Barrel featured in the Fast Company Winter 2022 issue has been recalled due to safety concerns. If you have purchased it, please contact Crate and Barrel for a refund.