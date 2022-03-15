Fast Company editors love this customizable turntable and other stylish music items

The compact Small Speaker from Stockholm-based audio company Transparent has polished glass panels and emits a clear sound. Inspired by modernist architecture, the speakers—which have wireless capabilities—are designed to be future-proof: Users can integrate new technologies, including voice-control capabilities, via a compartment on the back.

Pro-Ject Debut Carbon EVO Turntable

An elegant, high-quality vinyl player that can be passed down through generations, this sturdy model is customizable and comes with a variety of options for bright or muted colors and finishes.

MH40 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

These cover all the bases—and basses. Made with buttery-soft lambskin leather and incorporating elegant metal touches, the headphones feature a Bluetooth connection, fast-charging capability, and a filtered microphone. The frame, which can be engraved, comes in eight colors.

A Be the Band Music Set from Crate & Barrel featured in the Fast Company Winter 2022 issue has been recalled due to safety concerns. If you have purchased it, please contact Crate & Barrel for a refund.