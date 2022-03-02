Zoom might owe you money, but you have to hurry if you want to claim it

Ask around, and everyone has a “Zoom incident.” Sometimes, a cat filter won’t come off your face . Other times, a colleague masturbates on your work call .

For a lot of Americans, though, it involves “Zoombombing,” the phenomenon where uninvited internet trolls join your meeting and use the video-conferencing app’s screen-sharing feature to do something wildly offensive. Zoombombing stunts exploded in popularity at the start of quarantine. Surprising no one, the perpetrators were often high school and college students. Incidents frequently involved porn or hate speech, and the situation got serious enough that groups like the Anti-Defamation League created posts like “Steps to Take During a Zoombombing Incident.”

Zoom wasn’t responsible for those trolls, but it was responsible for keeping them off your Zoom calls. In 2020, several app users sued, arguing Zoom failed to protect their privacy. Their complaints got turned into a class-action that claimed Zoom was sharing personal data with third-party sites like Facebook, Google, and LinkedIn without permission, and not doing enough to protect users from these Zoombombings.

Zoom denied the allegations, but did quietly agree to settle the suit last August. The settlement required the company to set aside $85 million—and essentially anyone who used Zoom between the dates of March 30, 2016, and July 30, 2021, is entitled to money. The one trick is the deadline: It’s imminent. You have until Saturday, March 5, to file a claim.