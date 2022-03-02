Apple, Google, Netflix, and Visa join the growing list of companies halting business in Russia

Governments around the world have applied sanctions against Russia due to its unwarranted war with Ukraine . But they’re not the only ones using business and economic means to punish Russia. A number of private companies—including many U.S. tech giants—have found their own ways to hit back against the invasion.

Though this list is not complete, these are some of the biggest corporations that are sanctioning Russia right now:

Apple

Airbus

Alphabet (Google and YouTube)

Boeing

Disney

Exxon Mobil

Facebook

Ford

Harley-Davidson

Mastercard

Microsoft

Netflix

Reddit

Snap

Twitter

Visa

So how are these companies sanctioning Russia? Each is doing its own thing, and few have an outright ban on all of their products or services provided to Russia. For example, Apple has stopped all sales of the company’s hardware from its online Russia store; however, its app stores are still alive in the country. But the company has removed RT News and Sputnik News for download outside of Russia, reports MacRumors.

Other tech companies are also targeting RT News and Sputnik News. As Reuters reports, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, and Facebook are taking action against Russian news channels, with Google blocking their apps and ads on their websites. YouTube and Facebook are also taking similar ad measures.