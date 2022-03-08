How Arctic Wolf is gamifying security training

This story is part of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2022 . Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping their businesses, industries, and the broader culture.

A shocking amount of security breaches (40%, by conservative estimates) are caused by human error, such as clicking on a phishing link. Last May, Arctic Wolf, which analyzes an estimated 1.6 trillion events weekly to help banks, hospitals, and municipal governments mitigate risks from cyberattacks, launched the educational program, Managed Security Awareness. Going beyond simply requiring employees to watch a boring video on best security practices, the new program reinforces knowledge by engaging employees several times a month with short, often funny lessons based on real-world active threats.

“We go heavy on humor and try to connect with metaphors that are common across the globe,” says Jason Hoenich, an Arctic Wolf VP.

The videos have high production values and leaderboards to make learning a game, while integrated coaching keeps employees from getting lost on tough challenges. Last September, the company acquired a security-training startup called Habitu8 to further elevate the entertainment and learning value of its training regimen.