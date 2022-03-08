Inside Grove Collaborative’s plastic-free push

Grove Collaborative—which sells soap concentrates, compostable wet wipes, all-natural pest sprays, reusable sandwich bags, bamboo toilet paper, and more—is building the next-generation consumer packaged goods conglomerate. The eco-products maker and marketplace, which had planned revenue of $385 million in 2021 and has more than 1.5 million customers, was already carbon-neutral. Now Grove has pledged to be 100% plastic-free by 2025, taking the environmental burden off the consumer. After launching a plastic-free body and haircare line called Peach in late 2020 and a pet care one in 2021, Grove debuted hand soap and laundry detergent in dissolvable sheets. “This was us making a 10-year bet on a format we think can revolutionize hundreds of billions of dollars worth of a product that is basically just water in a plastic bottle,” says CEO Stuart Landesberg. Grove’s products can now be found in Target’s 1,900-plus stores in the U.S., and the company became a public benefit corporation last March. “Sustainability innovation is like a tree that falls in the forest,” Landesberg explains. “Is it making a sound? Who cares, right? It only matters if you can reach millions of households.”