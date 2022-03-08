Inside Grove Collaborative’s plastic-free push

This story is part of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2022. Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping their businesses, industries, and the broader culture.
Grove Collaborative—which sells soap concentrates, compostable wet wipes, all-natural pest sprays, reusable sandwich bags, bamboo toilet paper, and more—is building the next-generation consumer packaged goods conglomerate. The eco-products maker and marketplace, which had planned revenue of $385 million in 2021 and has more than 1.5 million customers, was already carbon-neutral. Now Grove has pledged to be 100% plastic-free by 2025, taking the environmental burden off the consumer. After launching a plastic-free body and haircare line called Peach in late 2020 and a pet care one in 2021, Grove debuted hand soap and laundry detergent in dissolvable sheets. “This was us making a 10-year bet on a format we think can revolutionize hundreds of billions of dollars worth of a product that is basically just water in a plastic bottle,” says CEO Stuart Landesberg. Grove’s products can now be found in Target’s 1,900-plus stores in the U.S., and the company became a public benefit corporation last March. “Sustainability innovation is like a tree that falls in the forest,” Landesberg explains. “Is it making a sound? Who cares, right? It only matters if you can reach millions of households.”