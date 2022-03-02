How to submit a winning entry to the 2022 Innovation by Design Awards

Have you been thinking of entering Innovation by Design, the most prestigious competition honoring design in business? This is the perfect time to do so. Here are six tips for how to submit a winning entry.

Clearly articulate the problem your project is trying to solve Good design is about meeting needs. What unmet need does your design address? It can be big or small or somewhere in between. All that matters is that it’s a real problem that demands a real solution. See last year’s honorees, for examples. Explain why your solution is the best one

How does your design solve the problem? And why is it the most logical solution? Our reviewers aren’t looking for novelty for novelty’s sake. We want original work that is rooted in specific user insights, whether it’s a groundbreaking new product or a significant update to a time-honored design. This is a good place to briefly explain your design process—how you arrived at the solution and what challenges you faced along the way. Tell us why your design is important right now The competition is a reflection of design innovation in 2022. Your project doesn’t have to have been designed this year, but it does need a timely peg. The competition is open to projects that came to market or were made public within the past year.

Show us the impact What is your design’s impact on users, business, culture, the planet? Show, don’t tell. Provide hard numbers and facts. If your design is a prototype, concept, or student project, walk us through the potential impact, being as precise as possible. This is also a good opportunity to show us that you’ve thought about any unintended consequences. Submit your best visual assets

Great images sell great ideas. Visual assets aren’t necessary to win an Innovation by Design Award, but they go a long way toward showing how you communicate your idea and what helps it gain traction in the market. Use plain language Avoid jargon and alphabet soup. Our reviewers and jurors come from a cross section of backgrounds and areas of expertise, so the clearer and simpler the language in your application, the better they’ll be able to fully grasp your ideas. Write as if you’re explaining your project to a stranger you met on the street.

The work of Innovation by Design honorees is seen by millions of people each year. Our hope is that by showcasing the most inspiring design ideas, we can elevate the profession and further deepen its impact. The early-bird deadline to enter is March 18. Enter today!