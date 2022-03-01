State of the Union 2022 live stream: How to watch Joe Biden’s speech free without cable

President Joe Biden will give his first State of the Union address on Tuesday in the midst of an escalating geopolitical crisis and a seemingly never-ending global pandemic—not to mention economic uncertainty and all the other usual challenges that America faces.
Biden is expected to make a case for his domestic agenda, while also talking about pressing issues such as inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. His address to Congress and the nation comes as the president is facing dismally low poll numbers and deeper-than-ever political divisions. Kim Reynolds, the Republican governor of Iowa, will deliver the GOP response (aka rebuttal) to Biden’s speech.
The 2022 SOTU address is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET. Most news coverage of the speech will begin at 7 or 8 p.m. ET. If you’re a cord-cutter who is looking to watch it on a computer, phone, or smart TV, streaming it live has never been easier. We’ve rounded up some options below.
- YouTube: This is going to be your quickest and easiest option, courtesy of the White House YouTube page. (After all, your tax dollars are paying for it.) Find it here or watch the embedded video below.
- Cable news websites: If you want to watch coverage of the State of the Union address from a cable news network, you can visit their websites (CNN.com, MSNBC.com, FoxNews.com) or download their mobile or TV apps. You may need to login with a pay-TV provider.
- Network TV streaming services: News divisions from the major broadcast networks all have free streaming services, including CBS News Streaming Network, ABC News Live, and NBC News Now.
- Streaming bundles: If you’re signed up for a bundled streaming service (SlingTV, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, FuboTV), you’ll have plenty of options to watch the speech, the rebuttal, and news coverage of both.