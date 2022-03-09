How to revitalize brand appeal and business workflow in 2022

With spring around the corner, it’s a great time to get your (business) home in order. Maybe the focus is on a complete overhaul of products or services that are still underperforming, or maybe your team wishes to develop a brand new way of reaching current and potential clients more effectively through the digital marketing funnel and sales process.

While some organizations are setting up new automated systems or boundaries to help hit their quarterly marks throughout the entire year, others are also playing catchup on a backlog of projects impacted by false starts and stops in the workplace based on the global pandemic. No matter the case, 11 experts from Fast Company Executive Board share the one business cleaning goal they have in mind to produce a smoother workflow operation for their teams in 2022, and why. 1. BUILD NEW SYSTEMS (YEAR-ROUND) I’m always building new systems. For me, this is about streamlining anything that can be automated and making complex tasks simpler. The trick is to be constantly engaged in this process. Spring cleaning is great, but if you do all your cleaning once a year, you’re going to be bogged down and overwhelmed. It needs to be a habit that drives your business approach year-round. – Camille Preston, AIM Leadership, LLC

2. BUILD SYSTEMS TO CATCH UP ON THE PANDEMIC BACKLOG Delayed deadlines will catch up with all of us in 2022. From postponed trial dates to rescheduled events, we’re already starting to see this in legal tech. My goal is to make sure the businesses we work with can tackle the surge. The worker shortage in legal is real, demanding that professionals process more work than ever to keep critical material organized and communication streamlined. – Ryan Anderson, Filevine 3. REVIEW PRODUCT OR SERVICE PERFORMANCE Organizations need to review their products and services to see what isn’t selling and identify the root causes. These may include misalignment with your brand, vision, and values, which is infeasible if it provides no added value for the customer. In addition, poor training of the sales group to deliver or make the connection may result in an uptick of customer churn rate from the lack of confidence they have in your other products and services. – Will Conaway, The HCI Group (A Tech Mahindra Company) 4. CARVE OUT (MORE) TIME TO DEVELOP We are including development time in our planning process. It is important to not only give your team adequate time to execute a task but to also account for the time they need to develop the ideas in the first place. This is especially true for a growing startup. – Kelley Higney, Bug Bite Thing

5. HONE WEB MARKETING AND SALES STRATEGIES This spring, we are updating and optimizing all of our marketing funnels and sales processes to increase conversions and enhance the bottom line across all of our web properties. This includes conducting market research, redefining our consumer personas, setting new KPIs, and A/B testing all of our offerings. – Kristin Marquet, Marquet Media, LLC 6. UPDATE AND SECURE DIGITAL DEVICES Whether it be iPads, iPhones, desktops, laptops, or more, our company tries to do a semi-annual clean to ensure that all of our devices are completely up-to-date, safe, and secure and that there is a firewall across all cylinders. – Christopher Tompkins, The Go! Agency 7. FOCUS ON METRICS THAT MATTER This month we’re auditing and overhauling our digital marketing goal tracking systems and migrating to server-side tracking. In a startup business, there are so many nuances that are constantly changing so quickly that many of our conversion goals are outdated. So, we’ve gotten smarter about defining the behaviors and the metrics that matter and identifying the need to pull our systems into sharper ways of viewing the customer funnel to be set up for growth in 2022. – Amaya Weddle, bande

8. REFRESH WEB CONTENT An important spring cleaning activity that we carry out every year is managing our decaying content. That’s content that’s bringing in less traffic than before. We look at whether such content should be updated, rewritten, or discarded altogether. Doing this is important because it helps us keep our SEO “score” healthy. It also gives us a chance to refresh old content for the new year. – Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner 9. STAY COMPLIANT WITH INDUSTRY REGULATIONS We believe change is great for the company because it helps create good vibes and refresh systems at the same time We are continuously doing deep cleans and reorganizing our shops, which allows us to remain in compliance with the department of health’s requirements, update our cleaning standards, and always give our customers something new to make their day even better! – Brandon Pena, BrandON Media Group 10. DELEVERAGE MANUAL DEPENDENCIES Deleverage any manual dependencies requiring resource time with non-value-added activities. Instead, our company is engaged in the art of the possible with automation and maximizing our teams’ time. – Britton Bloch, Navy Federal

11. LIST WHAT WILL NOT BE DONE This year we deliberately listed what we are not doing and why in our internal company plans. We’ve included omissions that don’t tie back to 2022 company growth goals. Each department will ensure that its own values and goals for the year are reflected in this plan, and collectively, the company will revisit the success of including omissions in our quarterly business reviews. – Jason VandeBoom, ActiveCampaign