DoorDash aquires restaurant ordering platform Bbot

Just weeks after DoorDash reported a stellar Q4 , the company has announced it will buy Bbot , a startup that makes order-and-pay software for restaurants and other hospitality venues. The acquisition of Bbot is the first since DoorDash bought Finnish food delivery company Wolt for $8 billion in November 2021.

DoorDash says the Bbot acquisition will allow it to expand “its suite of first-party Platform Services, which includes DoorDash Storefront, its commission-free online ordering solution, to address merchant demand for a more integrated and simplified software solution.”

Neither company shared details of the acquisition, so it’s unknown how much DoorDash is paying for Bbot and in what form. But DoorDash has stated that after the deal closes, merchants will be able to use its ordering solutions until the end of August for free. Founded in 2017, Bbot makes ordering software that can be virtually branded with the individual restaurants’ logo and other materials to give its customers a more personalized experience.

“We’re excited to bring our combined suite to an even wider selection of merchants across the hospitality space – including bars, hotels, and ghost kitchens – so these businesses can engage with more customers, increase their quality of service, and grow sales,” DoorDash’s chief revenue officer, Tom Pickett, said in a statement. “Bbot has built best-in-class features and highly customizable tools that will enable DoorDash to better support the ever-growing range of merchant needs.”