  • 11:25 am

‘SNL’ imagines a new COVID variant that is . . . good?

This is the next phase of COVID-19 that we all deserve.

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

Now that America has hit the ground again following the phallic-shaped Omicron spike in COVID cases, Americans are bracing for whatever comes next.

Some scientists and doomsday preppers have already moved on to fearing a new subvariant of Omicron which may be rearing its head more soon.

But waiting for the next subvariant to take more lives and complicate everyone else’s is the last thing most of us feel like after a long, gloomy winter. This pandemic has gone on too long, and there is too much going on for that. People are burned out on the kind of bad news that puts a dark cloud over the next several months. They need a break from all the doomer news, no matter how short or naively optimistic. On the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, a digital short offers the ultimate naïvely optimistic fantasy of where things go from here.

Created by the trio known as Please Don’t Destroy, a smart hire for the current season, “Good Variant” starts with the premise that the next COVID variant will be a “good” one, and spins out deliriously from there. Let this standout sketch from an already-solid episode hosted by John Mulaney provide the energy you need to start off this week from a place of not-quite despair.

