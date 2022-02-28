‘SNL’ imagines a new COVID variant that is . . . good?

Now that America has hit the ground again following the phallic-shaped Omicron spike in COVID cases, Americans are bracing for whatever comes next.

Some scientists and doomsday preppers have already moved on to fearing a new subvariant of Omicron which may be rearing its head more soon.

“Seriously bad” — BA.2 variant: New study suggests Omicron variant worse than BA.1 https://t.co/xUxZ82WWfa — Eric Feigl-Ding ???????? (@DrEricDing) February 21, 2022

But waiting for the next subvariant to take more lives and complicate everyone else’s is the last thing most of us feel like after a long, gloomy winter. This pandemic has gone on too long, and there is too much going on for that. People are burned out on the kind of bad news that puts a dark cloud over the next several months. They need a break from all the doomer news, no matter how short or naively optimistic. On the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, a digital short offers the ultimate naïvely optimistic fantasy of where things go from here.