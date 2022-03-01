Could Russia inadvertently speed up the green energy transition?

If you took a trip to Hawaii right now, the lights at your hotel might be running on Russian gas. The majority of the state’s electricity is generated from petroleum; around a third of that oil comes from Russia. It’s one example of the world’s tangled connections to Russian oil and gas, which are the country’s biggest exports—and a major source of the money that Vladimir Putin is using to attack Ukraine.

At a global climate meeting Monday, Ukraine’s representative, Svitlana Krakovska, pointed out the connection: “Human-induced climate change and the war on Ukraine have the same roots—fossil fuels—and our dependence on them,” she said. Fossil fuels helped make the war possible as Russia threatened to cut off supplies that countries such as Germany rely on heavily for heat, and that other places, such as Hawaii, rely on for electricity. Many of the sanctions that the West has recently put in place against Russia carve out exceptions for Russian oil and gas, since countries like the U.S. believe they still need to keep buying those fuels. But could the growing global backlash to Russia’s invasion ultimately speed up the transition to renewable energy?

Germany, which buys around half its natural gas from Russia, was already moving toward more renewable energy. Now, under pressure, it may move faster. The country had planned to reach a goal of 100% renewable electricity by 2040. The government reportedly now wants to move that up to 2035. In 2020, for the first time, more than half of new housing in Germany was built with fossil-free energy for heating. Other groups are pushing to quickly retrofit old homes to save energy and replace fossil heaters and stoves. Germany also has incentives to encourage consumers to buy electric cars. Mass protests against Russia’s aggression combined with existing political pressure to move more quickly on climate change might lead to new policies to do yet more.

Still, new renewable energy systems and equipment can’t be installed immediately, and because the crisis in Ukraine is acute, countries are also considering other solutions if Russia cuts off fuel. After stopping progress on the recently built Nord Stream 2 pipeline that’s designed to deliver fuel from Russia, the German government announced that it would build two new liquified natural gas terminals that will take deliveries from other sources. But that won’t address the climate crisis. The country may also now take longer to stop using coal power.