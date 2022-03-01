4 types of coworkers you definitely need—and one you absolutely don’t

Understanding the principles of success in the workplace is critical, especially in a remote or hybrid work environment.

Every office is a microcosmos of individuals with different roles—not just in terms of their individual jobs, but also in terms of what they mean to each other. In a remote or hybrid workplace, it becomes even more important to understand those roles and develop strategies to make them work in your favor. Success is always a combination of talent, persistence, and the right environment. If you ask someone who has made it, they will likely recall numerous individuals who played critical roles in their career trajectory—not just the single manager who gave them their most recent promotion. You (and your manager) must be aware of four types of workers that are key to everyone’s success—as well as the one type that requires a specific skill set when dealing with them.

The bestie Everybody needs at least one of those people who help you through a challenging day at work. An office bestie is someone in your close circle who fully understands what is happening at work, sees the dynamics around you, and offers an open ear when you need it. And not just when you feel it is time to vent some frustrations, but most importantly to gain honest feedback. Psychologically, they fully embrace you as a person, and that means a lot, especially in a highly competitive environment. If you are just starting in a new role in a remote environment, it is more challenging compared to the watercooler moment in the office or just meeting someone at the printer and starting a casual conversation that might lead to this relationship. If your company does not offer those virtual watercooler moments, get in touch individually with your colleagues after the next Zoom call and start some conversations yourself. You might discover that a colleague lives nearby, which offers the opportunity to meet for a real coffee break in a café near you. The mentor No matter what role you are in, you need a mentor. They can help you see through certain challenges and make a connection when needed. If you don’t have one yet, make sure you identify someone you admire and who you think you can learn from. Most people are flattered when they are asked to mentor someone.

In hybrid work settings, leverage the fact that you have “met” someone who could fill this role in a recent virtual meeting. Drop them a note afterward and ask for a one-on-one on a specific topic. Let the conversation develop. If you believe that person can provide valuable knowledge, ask whether they would be willing to mentor you. Keep in mind that mentor might be someone who provides input to leaders when they consider promotions. By then, you’ll be in a great position to move up. The HR friend While people in the human resources department must be confidential about certain things, they can also provide an inside track to coveted information—perhaps not every detail, you may be able to gain some knowledge about new job openings or any relevant organizational changes that haven’t been made public. When you’re a newbie in a remote environment, make sure that during your onboarding, you make the connection and schedule regular times for an exchange chat to learn more about how the company ticks. The remote HR person will also find value in these discussions, so the relationship is a win-win. The gatekeeper Some doors are harder to open than others. Maybe you want to speak with the president or general manager. There are usually gatekeepers in place who decide whether you get time with them. It might even be the receptionist who sometimes fulfills that role. The gatekeepers interact with people from all departments—including those at the management level—on a daily basis. Whether it’s convincing the president to find 10 minutes for you or to share information about a new project that is not yet public, gatekeepers often have that ability. Make sure you find ways to connect with them in a casual way and earn your role as a trustworthy colleague.

While these four are critical, you need to understand how to deal with one type of coworker who is not making your life easier. The bully Unfortunately, a bully happens to be close to you at one point in your career. Obviously, you should avoid engaging with the bully whenever you can help it. Limit your contact with them to times when it’s absolutely necessary for your work, and don’t be afraid to take breaks when it gets too much. As emotional intelligence expert Kevin Allen says: “There are hundreds of reasons why a person might bully someone at work: Perhaps they are envious of your recent performance, perhaps they’re envious of you as a person or perhapsand this an ugly one—they are simply prejudiced, and are struggling to cope with your identity.” Regardless of the kind of bully you are dealing with, effective communication will solve the problem. Once you have a clear understanding of both the situation and your company policy—yes, you need to address that situation with HR—you’ve got to identify the best course of action.

Before you involve HR, think about whether it is possible for you and your bully to reach some sort of agreement on your own. Set up a meeting with them privately, where you can discuss your thoughts in a constructive and professional way. Make sure you establish a specific outline of what the problem is and explain clearly and confidently how it’s affecting you and your work. Sometimes, the bully had no idea how his carelessness was affecting you and others. If this approach does not work, you should speak with HR or your boss. Remember, be sure to focus on how this is negatively affecting your productivity and ability to work. Team morale is no joke for businesses, so if there is something affecting that, they’ll take it seriously. As Kevin Allen says: “Finally, make sure you ‘own’ your contribution at work. Bullies thrive on doubt, not incompetence. Keep note of your positive contributions, and really try to define the progress you’re making.”

Ralf Specht is the author of Building Corporate Soul. He developed the Soul System, a framework that powers culture and success for any business.