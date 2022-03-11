How human-centered design can help you win in the labor shortage

A few weeks ago, I found myself chatting with a veteran human resources professional and she made a comment that haunted me: “I worked in HR at a major bank during the 2008 financial crisis, and I’ve never seen a talent frenzy like this.”

advertisement

advertisement

This company pays above-average wages, and yet, individuals won’t apply for their roles. When they do, candidates don’t show up for final interviews, or if they are hired, they often leave within weeks. And this isn’t unique; I hear similar stories from business and HR leaders weekly. As I hear companies bemoan the war for talent, it makes me wonder if the key may lie in the principles of human-centered design—a framework used by companies like IDEO and Vimeo—that helps companies build greater empathy for their customers by understanding their behaviors, constraints, and needs. When I think about how principles of human-centered design could be applied to recruitment, I can’t help but ask: “What would happen to recruitment practices if companies used job seeker-informed design?” I was lucky enough to see this play out recently.

advertisement

advertisement

In this instance, a large bank was interested in hiring customer service representatives from two Chicago neighborhoods hardest hit by poverty, recognizing the talent they were likely missing by not intentionally seeking talent there. Candidates in these neighborhoods faced numerous barriers to employment—lower educational credentials, experience with the criminal justice system, or circumstances that limited them to low-wage, low-quality jobs. To attract these candidates, the bank followed the best-available guidance: they eliminated unnecessary degree requirements (in this case, a high school diploma), they partnered with a community-based organization (CBO) that was trusted in those neighborhoods to help them recruit, and they agreed to co-create training with that CBO to prepare their new employees with the technical and soft skills they’d need to succeed. Once they were ready, they shopped their new inclusive job description to a dozen qualified candidates. And, you might guess what happened: not a single person expressed interest, despite the fact they had done everything right and they were offering better pay, more benefits, and a stronger pathway to income mobility than other options.

advertisement

Rather than throwing in the towel and moving on to a different talent pool, they did something different. They asked those great-fit job seekers why they wouldn’t apply. The responses varied and included sentiments along the lines of: The knowledge and skills section implied prior industry expertise, so candidates assumed they weren’t qualified for the role, despite it being an entry-level role.

advertisement

Candidates can feel intimidated by a long list of job requirements. In this case, they felt intimidated and assumed the most important duties were at the top, so they eliminated themselves before they made it all the way through. Additionally, vague language like “being accountable for delivering superior customer service” made it hard for candidates to understand the day-to-day demands of the role. Finally, while they had taken out the high school degree requirement, it still required a banking-specific certification, signaling to candidates that if they didn’t have it, they wouldn’t be competitive. After getting this job-seeker feedback, the team got to work—reimagining how they could share the job requirements in a way that made it more attractive to their target candidates, without sacrificing what was needed to be successful.

advertisement

Here’s what they did—and what other leaders can model after for human-centered design for job seekers: First, instead of including a laundry list of knowledge and skills, you can split this section into three. The bank split it into new sections, starting with “existing skills,” where they named competencies like customer service and strong written and verbal communication that could be acquired through a variety of work and life experiences. The second, “ability to learn (will be trained),” is where they included the industry-specific skills new associates would learn on the job, such as personal bank products and services, and bank directives and procedures. The third, “openness and adaptability to change,” is where they indicated their desire to hire people who liked to learn and were flexible as shifts to technology or the banking environment occurred. Second, consider how job duties can be reordered by importance and how you can shift sweeping statements to more specific tasks that make it easier for the job seeker to understand. For the bank, duties went from a general description like “being accountable for delivering superior customer service,” to one that included tasks like “warmly greet every customer” and “listen to and ask questions to understand customer needs.” By adding illustrative activities to a job description, candidates can understand what you’re looking for and see themselves in the role.

advertisement

Finally, assess whether or not specific degrees or certificates are required. The bank no longer made the banking certification required. If a candidate could do the job without it (or get it while on the job), there was no need to require it and preclude excellent talent who had the will to learn. Once these changes were made, it was a whole new ball game. When they released the job description to these candidates a second time, 18 people applied and 13 were hired within the week. What started as a one-off pilot has since expanded nationally. One of the reasons why? Because they asked their customer—the job seeker—and let their feedback lead the way. Over the last few years, I’ve watched friends across industries swear that human-centered design is the key to developing superior products rooted in their customers’ needs, and yet, as leaders look for new talent to fill their ranks, many let outdated materials and processes be their guide. As companies try to attract broader, more diverse talent pools that will stay and grow in their firms, I can’t help but wonder if a job-seeker-informed approach could be the key.

advertisement

Sara Wasserteil is Managing Director of Expansion at Cara Plus, where she helps companies create more inclusive, thriving businesses.