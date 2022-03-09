How companies win: It’s all in the culture

Earlier in my career, I worked at a global organization that seemed to have it all: a great brand, an inspiring mission, strong values. It employed some of the world’s smartest and most capable people. My own team was stacked with equally impressive and experienced folks.

advertisement

advertisement

And yet, almost from the moment I walked into the building, I sensed something wasn’t right. Each new person I met was polite and welcoming but also guarded and reserved. My spidey senses started tingling. As I began to dig into my new role, I was surprised to encounter smart people with remarkable pedigrees who were reluctant to speak their minds. Stand-out individuals preferred to sit down instead and only speak when spoken to, rarely deviating from what could only be described as the approved script. I soon found out that this was due, in large part, to the threat of public censure or the risk of losing one’s job at a moment’s notice. The employees I was brought in to empower didn’t experience what’s known as psychological safety in their workplace.

advertisement

advertisement

Having been charged with not only managing but also building a team, I immediately began wondering how I could attract and retain talent under these conditions. How could anyone? PSYCHOLOGICALLY SAFE CULTURES A work environment with psychological safety is one in which employees feel respected and included. They freely share different perspectives, take risks, and make mistakes without fear of repercussion. Failure isn’t feared and is even celebrated where there’s a process for documenting the learnings associated with it. A 2021 HBR article provides this definition: “Psychological safety—the belief that one can speak up without risk of punishment or humiliation—has been well established as a critical driver of high-quality decision making, healthy group dynamics, greater innovation, and more effective execution in organizations.”

advertisement

A few years ago, Google’s People Operations Team conducted research into what makes a team great. They found it boils down to five key aspects: psychological safety, dependability, structure and clarity, meaning of work, and impact of work. And they concluded that “psychological safety was far and away the most important of the five dynamics—it’s the underpinning of the other four.” Like the organization I described earlier, many companies foster cultures that result in an absence of psychological safety. The phenomenon crosses industries and geographies and includes companies with sterling reputations that mask toxic or fear-filled internal dynamics. We’ve all heard the stories of venture-backed startups with tech bros running the business like a frat house. But it’s not always that glaringly obvious.

advertisement

In some cases, there’s a slow drip of gaslighting or disempowerment that takes place. People who brought experience and confidence into a role might find themselves insecure or unsure of their own opinions mere months after joining. It doesn’t have to be that way. Organizations can change. Leaders can change. Here are four ways to achieve a psychologically safe work environment: 1. ESTABLISH A CLEAR AND AUTHENTIC MISSION, VISION, AND VALUES Whether while founding a company or coaching entrepreneurs I’ve invested in, I’ve always started with mission, vision, and values. These are foundational. And they’ve got to be real.

advertisement

There’s an old saying that if it’s not real on the inside, it’s not going to be real on the outside. This is especially true for values. Their development requires honesty and commitment. By stating clear, authentic values—and really living those every day—psychological safety can emerge. 2. SEEK AND PROVIDE FEEDBACK The competition for talent is fiercer than ever. There’s heightened conversation around the “Great Resignation.” Research shows that 41% of the global workforce would consider leaving their employer within the next year. Consequently, businesses searching for ways to attract and retain top talent must start by establishing a psychologically safe work culture and day-to-day environment. For leaders, this means opening yourself up to feedback from every person on your team. It requires a willingness to provide honest feedback in ways that can be heard. It also requires celebrating vulnerability and building trust to reach a point where others feel comfortable sharing their ideas without the threat of punishment.

advertisement

3. PLACE LEARNING AT THE CENTER OF YOUR BUSINESS A growth mindset, as articulated by Stanford University psychologist Carol Dweck, means seeing challenges as opportunities and failures as an essential part of learning. In addition to making employees feel more engaged at work, a growth mindset opens them up to different ideas and prepares them to embrace change. For leaders, promoting a learning culture requires encouraging your team to take risks and to celebrate the failures that lead to their own learning and development. Grant employees (and yourself) access to courses and training while allocating dedicated time for learning as part of their everyday work. 4. BE OPEN TO FUNDAMENTAL CHANGE Achieving a psychologically safe work environment hinges on leadership’s ability to embrace a diversity of people and ideas. It requires opening everyone up to feedback and growth opportunities. If you can be open to creating a culture of sharing perspectives in a safe environment where everyone is heard and no one is punished for holding a viewpoint, you’re on the right path.

advertisement

Further, creating a psychologically safe and inclusive work environment allows employees to bring their “whole selves” to work. This is not only empowering for employees, but it’s critical to delivering value! In today’s competitive job market, offering a clear set of authentically-held values, psychological safety, a learning culture, and embracing feedback will make your organization stand out and make people want to join the team. I’ve previously written that the organizations that will win the talent war are the ones that make employees feel safe to bring their full selves to work. I’d add the organizations that make it a point to empower every person to speak their mind and offer perspectives freely will stand out even further. They’ll be the winners. Heather Hiles is a technologist, entrepreneur, investor. Director at Udemy and OppZo. Managing Partner at Imminent Equity, Black Ops Funds.