CDC COVID tracker: Updated map shows community level in your county

If you’re wondering what the community level of COVID-19 is in your area, the Centers for Disease Control has an updated map that makes the latest data easy to see. The U.S. COVID-19 Community Levels by County map covers all U.S. States and territories and breaks down the level of spread on a per-county basis.

The Covid-19 community level is determined by looking at the total number of Covid-19 cases in the area as well as hospital admissions and hospital bed occupancy. The CDC then uses that data to apply one of three different color-coded levels:

Green (Low): This is the least severe level. The CDC says residents of counties at this level should get tested if they have symptoms and stay up to date with vaccination.

Yellow (Medium): Residents of counties of this level should follow all the green recommendations as well as talk to their doctor to discuss if they should wear a mask if they are at high risk of serious disease.

Orange (High): Residents of counties of this level should follow all the yellow recommendations as well as wear a mask when in public indoor spaces.

The interactive map lets you click on any state to see all its counties. You can then click on any county to see its Covid-19 community level. Additionally, the page has a dropdown menu that lets you select your state and county to quickly see your community level as well as a list of precautions you should take.