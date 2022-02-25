Where Ukrainian refugees are likely to find help and safety

When Ukrainians woke up to the sound of Russian bombs on Thursday, tens of thousands of people started to flee. Traffic jams stretched miles from the Polish border; some cars sat abandoned after drivers ran out of gas. One American journalist reported walking for 20 hours to get to Poland, alongside toddlers, elderly people, and men who were conscripted into the army along the way. The UN estimates that 100,000 people were displaced on Thursday alone, both inside and outside the country.

As the conflict continues, it’s possible that as many as five million people may be forced to leave their homes—a refugee crisis even larger than happened in Europe starting in 2015, as refugees began fleeing from Syria. “The potential for this to be on a scale that we haven’t seen in Europe in decades is really a real risk, particularly given the scale of the invasion that we’ve seen so far,” says Daphne Panayotatos, the advocate for Europe at the nonprofit Refugees International, a research and advocacy organization.

Many Ukrainians have already fled to nearby Poland, where the government has set up stations along the border with food, medical assistance, and help getting transportation to other parts of the country. Ukrainians can enter without a passport. (As one of the EU member states participating in the Schengen Area, Poland is waiving border restrictions, permitting Ukrainians legal travel and stays of up to 90 days.) It’s a stark difference from the reception for Syrians, Afghans, and others who are also trying to cross the border. “We’ve seen literal and figurative walls being built on the borders in order to block people from coming through,” she says. Some migrants are currently freezing and starving in Polish forests, and helping them is against Polish law.

Because Poland and nearby countries like Hungary and Slovakia have taken a hard line against other refugees, there also isn’t enough capacity now to help a flood of Ukrainians. Citizens are offering grassroots help. But governments have limited shelter space and resources. Other countries, including the U.S., will need to offer financial support, humanitarian aid, and help coordinating getting people to other locations, Panayotatos says.