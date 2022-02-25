Convoy to D.C.: Meta watches and waits as Facebook groups organize more trucker protests

Inspired by its northern neighbors—who wreaked havoc along the border, blocked trade at key U.S.-Canada crossings, and then paralyzed the streets of downtown Ottawa for three weeks—the “People’s Convoy” left California on Wednesday bound for Washington, D.C. Starting with roughly 40 trucks, the protest’s organizers say they expect the caravan to grow by thousands as it makes its way across the country.

Much of the organizing is via Facebook, where a group named “The People’s Convoy – Official” has more than 200,000 members. With an image of the Constitution—next to an American flag and a bald eagle—as a banner, the group bills itself as a drive to bring back freedom, civil liberty, and “an end to all unconstitutional mandates,” presumably referring to vaccines and face masks. “It’s not about political parties, but moreso about a government that has forgotten its place,” a mission statement insists.

But according to reports, the group is more marshaled by party lines than it lets on. It appeared closely aligned with far-right activists, with many vehicles bearing slogans like “Let’s go Brandon,” a meme meant to disparage President Biden. Flags strewn about and the convoy’s kickoff rally were reminiscent of Trumpian “Make America Great Again” culture. According to the New York Times, many of those behind the protest are linked to the deadly attack on the Capitol Building in January 2021.