40% of freelance designers turned down work last year. Here’s why

Design is critical to every business , but, as it turns out, designers won’t work for just any business. Because according to the freelance design platform 99designs, nearly half of all freelance designers turned down work last year. Why? It wasn’t due to money or project scope. It was that the designers disagreed with a client’s stance on a social topic they cared about.

The finding comes from a massive annual poll run by 99designs, which gauges responses from over 10,000 freelance designers to create something of a State of the Union on the industry.

The report’s headline discovery was that 40% of freelance designers have turned down work in the last year for the aforementioned reasons. Because it’s the first time 99designs has asked the question, we don’t know if the number is on the rise. But that’s still a significant amount of work. (For some semblance of scale, know that 99designs freelancers billed clients $400 million last year.)

“We do know the causes and issues that designers called out as being the most important to them, particularly around public health, climate change, and racial injustice,” says Patrick Llewellyn, CEO of 99designs, “so we can draw some reasonable conclusions around the values and brands that they might align more closely with.” (Indeed, 76% of polled designers said they would like to do work for a social justice organization, while nearly a third currently do; 66% of that philanthropic work is done pro bono.)