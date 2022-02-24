How newspapers across the world covered Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

On Thursday, Vladimir Putin’s steady march of Russian troops into Ukraine escalated into a full-scale invasion, with forces storming the country by land, air, and sea. News outlets have reported that it’s the greatest attack on a European state since World War II.

Minutes after Putin declared war in a televised broadcast, explosions and the sound of gunfire split skies over the capital city of Kyiv just before dawn. As residents fled through traffic-choked highways, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky called upon citizens to defend their country, promising arms to anybody willing to fight. More than 40 Ukrainian soldiers were reportedly killed in the early conflict, and dozens more were wounded. Moments ago, Kremlin soldiers defeated local forces to capture the radioactive zone of the Chernobyl nuclear plant.

The assault came after months of rising tensions as Russia built up an arsenal of tanks and artillery and strengthened its manpower along the border. But Putin has long itched to control Ukraine, which was once part of the Soviet empire before achieving independence in 1991. Diplomatic efforts and sanctions from the United Nations and Washington, D.C. ultimately failed, as did a last-ditch plea from the Ukrainian government hours before the attack. “Listen to the voice of reason . . . the Ukrainian people want peace,” Zelensky said in a public appeal to Moscow. Then, the missiles launched.

Here’s what the front pages of newspapers around the world looked like Thursday morning: