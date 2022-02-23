Saving for college or paying it off? Betterment wants to help with both

The Student Loan Management program can be offered by employers that are clients of the Betterment at Work 401(k) package, and gives employees individualized recommendations for which balances to pay off first, repayment projections, and tracking services for employer matching. The program comes in partnership with Spinwheel, a tech infrastructure startup that creates drop-in modules with debt data, which can be embedded into many popular apps.

On the other side of higher education, Betterment’s new 529 program lets customers save for college smartly. Also offered as part of the Betterment at Work 401(k), it advises employees on investing their pre-tax dollars into college funds over time, whether for themselves or for their children. This solution comes through Betterment’s acquisition of Gradvisor, a college savings advisor.

Both further Betterment’s push for customization, as passive investors demand more personalized options for their money. Such solutions appeal to customers of different needs across varying stages of life, from young recent graduates, to mid-career workers with families, to those nearing retirement.